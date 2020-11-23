"1, 2, 3..... Bossier Inovates...wooo hoo! (applause)"
And, with that Innovation Drive in Bossier City was open to the public Monday morning.
Here’s your first look at the approximately 2 mile stretch that connects Swan Lake Road to Airline Drive.
"We know that it's going to decrease our public safety response time, create economic development and provide traffic relief on Airline," said David Montgomery, Bossier City Council.
"We can grow our economy by hopefully filling up this place out here with businesses and grow our economy with that, but mainly it's to alleviate traffic off of Airline Drive," said Don Williams, Bossier City Council.
The new street cost about ten and half million dollars to complete. City leaders are hoping this will have an immediate impact to help alleviate traffic in that area during the holiday season.