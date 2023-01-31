BATON ROUGE, La. - After more than three hours of discussion, a bill that would offer insurance firms $45 million to write property insurance policies in hurricane-battered Louisiana cleared its first hurdle Tuesday.
The legislation, House Bill 1, won approval in the House Appropriations Committee without a dissenting vote.
The full House is set to vote on the plan Wednesday in a key test on whether the special session will be successful.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, sponsor of the bill, said after the meeting he did not know not whether the proposal will get at least 53 votes needed for House approval.
