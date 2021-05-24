Tropical Weather Louisiana

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.

 David J. Phillip / AP

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Insurance has received 1,497 complaints concerning the three hurricanes that hit the state last year and recovered more than $41 million on behalf of those consumers as of April 30, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said.

Hurricane Laura accounted for $37.8 million of that total. Consumers have accused insurers of delaying payment for valid claims and not paying enough to satisfy their claims.

About 77% of complaints relate to homeowner policies. State Farm has racked up the most homeowner complaints with 275, though the company has a below-average “complaint index” once its large market share is taken into account, according to the insurance department.

