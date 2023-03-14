BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Tuesday morning that he won't seek re-election this fall.
The surprise announcement comes as Donelon, a Republican from Metairie who is serving his fourth term, is attempting to sort out what he has described as a "crisis" in Louisiana's property insurance market. A dozen insurers writing business in the state have failed since 2020's Hurricane Laura, and more than a dozen others have stopped writing business.
The result has been that the number of policyholders covered by Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state's insurer of last resort, have more than tripled.
In hopes of reducing Citizens' rolls, Donelon has revived a plan he implemented after Hurricane Katrina to offer state grants to incentivize insurance companies to begin writing business in the state. He was updating the public on that plan when he announced Tuesday that he wouldn't seek reelection.
