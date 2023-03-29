SHREVEPORT, La.- Every person in Louisiana pays $973 more for insurance, goods and services as a result of insurance fraud.
For a family of 4 it’s $3,800/year according to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.
A recent survey showed that 61% of CEOs of publically traded companies admitted they would consider illegal activity if necessary to meet quarterly expectations of Wall Street.
The Coalition gave its findings at the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s at the Annual Conference.
Commission of Insurance Jim Donelon said the Legislature will consider an incentive program to make homes more storm resistant, especially in light of the deadly tornadoes in Mississippi this weekend.