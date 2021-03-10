PINEVILLE, La - Louisiana State Police say their Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Field Office received a complaint from a local Insurance Agency on June 24th. The complaint stated fraudulent auto insurance policies were being sold by 25-year-old Brianna Phillips of Pineville. These fraudulent policies were being sold as Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.
After a thorough investigation, Troopers discovered Philips sold fraudulent automobile insurance policies to several victims. She then would provide the victims with a fraudulent declaration page and a fraudulent insurance card. The majority of the victims saw Phillips’ advertisement on Facebook Market Place.
Wednesday, Phillips was arrested for 10 counts of the following charges: Insurance Fraud, Forgery of Certificate of Insurance, Theft, and Advertisements by Insurers. She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center without incident.
If anyone has purchased automobile insurance from Phillips, please contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud Unit at 318-484-2193.