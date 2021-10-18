As Hurricane Laura, a massive Category 4 hurricane, lashed southwestern Louisiana on Aug. 27, 2020, Darryl and Karen Drewett were riding the storm out at their home in Lake Charles.
Boards secured against windows to protect the glass bowed, and their chimney collapsed under the pressure of the wind.
The Brewetts survived Laura and its fury, but in some ways there was worse to come. Laura came and went in a couple of days; they are still in a months-longer battle with their insurance company over how much it should pay to make their home livable again. Like thousands of other property owners who have filed suits, they say their insurance company has misrepresented the extent of damage and underestimated the amount needed to repair it.
Karen Drewett – who in May said she was “tired of crying” and “just tired” – today says the experience has given the legal term “pain and suffering” a whole new meaning.
“I understand what people go through,” she said, noting that she and her husband have resources and their situation is better than many people in the area. “I’m still tired; we’re still upset. This has been hellacious. The stress has been unbelievable.”
To date, 2,407 home- and business owners have sued insurance companies in federal court’s Western District of Louisiana to try to get them to pay more from damage caused by Laura and Hurricane Delta, which followed six weeks later over a similar path, making it all but impossible to tell where destruction from one hurricane ended and the other began. More suits have been filed in a string of state district courts. Property losses, most from Laura, are estimated at $15 billion.
So many federal suits have been filed – from the far southwest corner of the state to Caddo Parish – that a judge has set up a special process for resolving the cases faster.
Among the suits are five in Caddo Parish – two in Shreveport and three southwest of the city – seeking larger payments for structural and water damage.
Critics of the insurance companies allege they are holding back southwest Louisiana’s recovery through blatantly low settlement offers and repeated delays in paying. Contractors usually don’t begin reconstruction work without a guarantee of payment.
The insurance companies vigorously defend themselves, citing as complicating factors last year’s heavy storm season with five hurricanes hitting Louisiana and the massive damage caused by Category 4 Laura and Category 2 Delta.
They add that the claims process is sometimes misunderstood by homeowners. Many residents have said they were unaware of the size of their hurricane deductibles. Some have deductibles exceeding $20,000, an amount rendering their insurance policies useless.
State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon -- who agrees there have been challenges outside the insurance companies’ control such as the pandemic, the brutal 2020 hurricane season and the scramble to dispatch enough adjusters -- says he is nonetheless concerned about the volume of complaints he’s received related to the changing of adjusters and policyholders having trouble communicating.
Donelon has hired an outside firm to investigate how five insurance companies treated policyholders. Those “market conduct examinations” have not been completed, Donelon’s office said.
The share of claims listed as closed with payment related to Laura was 68% as of the end of June 30, according to Donelon’s office; 62% of the claims from Delta had been closed with payment.
U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. has approved a plan to get both sides in the federal suits talking and exchanging information faster to try to reach settlements. If both sides can’t agree, the cases go to mediation.
In the meantime, the Drewetts have bought a new house in Lake Charles that’s half the size of their old one. They’re making two house notes -- $1,500 a month on the new one and $2,800 a month for the old one. He’s 68 and a semi-retired CPA; she’s 66, a breast cancer survivor and still working at the bank as a loan officer.
They’ve withdrawn at least 10% from their retirement nest egg to start getting back on their feet.
“Our retirement accounts were not supposed to be used for this -- two houses, two maintenances,” she said. “I don’t see retirement anytime soon.”
The Drewetts’ civil suit is set for mediation in December. Karen said she would like to be optimistic, but she’ll wait and see.
