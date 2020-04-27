SHREVEPORT, La. - An interactive map by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) allows viewers to zoom in and click around parts all over the state showing the highest and lowest number of coronavirus cases
It shows multiple sections of Shreveport are shaded in blue, indicating higher numbers of cases. Those areas include MLK, Lakeside, Lakeshore, Mooretown, Western Hills, Southern Hills, Caddo Heights and Cedar Grove.
LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G. E. Ghali said the so-called "hot zones" of Shreveport may reveal where people are not practicing social distancing guidelines as well as others. But he believes it also shows that not enough testing is being done.
"If they're only sampling those that are highly symptomatic, then of course they're going to have a higher percentage of positives. Whereas if you took a more random sampling of that population, then you'd find not as many people are going to be positive," Ghali said.
He said testing is now going up to include people who aren't showing symptoms. He's concerned that more positive cases in those areas could be a danger sign if the economy reopens too quickly.
Other areas showing higher numbers are Greenwood, North DeSoto Parish, and the heart of Bossier City. That latter area is bordered basically by the interstate highways, Benton and Airline Drive.
To find the interactive map, go to the LDH website coronavirus web page, click on the arrows at the bottom of the image. Once on the map, the mouse can be used to zoom in on specific areas.