SHREVEPORT, La. - As cases of COVID-19 climb across the United States, so do the anxiety levels for women weeks away from giving birth.
Calls are pouring in to places like Bonne Fete Maternity, a birthing center in Shreveport. Midwife and owner Jaime Wessler said expecting mothers are weighing their options to avoid exposing themselves and their newborns to the coronavirus at hospitals.
“One of the biggest things that we can offer is that because we don’t have sick people in our building, we are a really low risk setting in general. We also have low volume of clienteles, so our birth suits don’t turn over as quickly like at a hospital for example which gives us ample time to make sure everything is sanitized and cleaned really well between visits. We’ve also modified our caseloads and the way we see our patients. We are doing a lot of tele-health when it’s possible and we are limiting the amount of people that come in to the building,” said Wessler.
Increasingly tough restrictions on visitors at some hospitals is also leading more and more women to consider having their birth at home or at a birthing center. Some hospitals have policies in place, allowing only one visitor during labor and delivery during this pandemic. However, Bonne Fete Maternity allows two visitors.
A birthing place may not be an option for all pregnant women, only be for low-risk soon-to-be mothers, said Wessler, adding, midwives are trained to deal with emergencies.
“We generally don’t see any transfers of care that are emergent. Not to say that it cannot happen, it’s always a possibility at any birth. But generally because we are looking so far down the road and we are experts in risk management we are at the hospital far before things turn into an emergency," Wessler said. "But in the event of something like a hemorrhage, we are trained in management of a hemorrhage outside of a hospital as well as neonatal resuscitation, we carry medications like Pitocin, oxygen, IV fluids and generally we are able to manage things very safely outside of the hospital.”
Wessler said she is always looking ahead on the mother’s health to avoid complications during labor.
Bonne Fete Maternity is booked until the end of July.