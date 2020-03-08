SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking to buy a home, most real estate brokers believe this is a great time.
Interest rates at their lowest in 30 years at 3.29 is a historical low.
What does that mean for the potential home buyers?
Lower house payments!
Here are a couple of steps you'll want to follow if you're looking to buy a home anytime soon.
First, meet with a realtor to learn about the buying process.
Then meet with the mortgage lender to find out what you can qualify for.
Brad Gosslee, with Coldwell Banker Gosslee, says the move-up buyer should take advantage of this good economy and low-interest rates.
“Now that rates have come back down to these historic lows the move-up buyer who maybe bought a starter home for a $250,000 house can now move up can now get the same or possibly a lower interest rate than they did before they bought the house that they are in now,” Gosslee said.
Gosslee says right now it’s easier to qualify for a loan.
Low rates put this in the hands of the buyer but he says the key to taking advantage of this opportunity is having good credit.