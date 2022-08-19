TEXARKANA, Ark., -- Assistant Police Chief Bobby Jordan has been named interim chief for the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department effective Friday, City Manager Jay Ellington announced.
Over 30 applicants applied for the chief's position.
The city has begun evaluating the applicants to move forward with the interview process. A full-time chief of police will be named within the next 90 days, Ellington said.
The department has been without a full-time chief since Chief Kristi Bennett resigned in June.