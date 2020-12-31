I-220/I-20 CRASH

Police lights flash in the distance of this LA DOTD traffic camera at I-220 and I-20 while SPD investigates an accident Thursday morning.  

SHREVEPORT, La. - I-220 West at I-20 is back open after an accident Thursday morning. 

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says congestion stay minimal.

Caddo 911 records show around 5:15 a.m. Shreveport police were investigating a "minor accident" on the interstate. No medical units were on scene. 

