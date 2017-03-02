No location is immune to severe weather threats. The arrival of spring not only signals a time when people begin to take increased advantage of outdoor activities, it also marks a rise in the potential for violent weather. This includes damaging thunderstorm winds, hail, tornadoes, lightning, and flash flooding. People must know what to do when severe weather threatens, whether in the outdoors or at home, school, work, play, or in a vehicle.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is an excellent time to review safety plans for the coming weather threats. This should be done by all communities, with the help of schools, hospitals, nursing homes, churches, business, and civic organizations. It should also be done by every family, insuring that each member knows how to be safe when severe weather threatens. The best way to insure that plans are adequate and can be activated in a timely manner is to test them with drills.
During Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service will issue special information releases each day to help prepare for severe weather season. Topics will include the many kinds of severe weather along with the recommended safety rules.
- Sunday - Introduction to Severe Weather Awareness Week
- Monday - Severe Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds, and Hail
- Tuesday - Flash Flood Safety
- Wednesday - Tornado Safety
- Thursday - Lightning Safety
- Friday - Watches and Warnings
- Saturday - Creating a Weather-Ready Nation
Severe thunderstorms can form in only a matter of minutes, bringing with them large hail, damaging winds, dangerous tornadoes, and deadly lightning. These storms can also produce very heavy rain, dropping several inches in the space of an hour, which can lead to deadly flash flooding.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is the time to speak with the public about ways we can prepare for these severe weather threats. This includes having an emergency action plan at home, at school, and at the office. An important part of this plan is to make sure everyone understands it and is ready to put it into action when necessary.
Click here to reach the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for vital resources designed to protect you and your family.
STAY CONNECTED
Be sure and stay connected with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team. Meteorologists Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are on standby when you need them, bringing you the very latest, breaking weather news when it happens. You'll want to download the MEGA 3 Storm Team app now. Just search KTBS in the Apple store or if you're an Android user, go to Google Play. KTBS 3 News and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team 3 are On Your Side. You'll also want to keep up with the current weather with our continuous KTBS weather channel 3.2.