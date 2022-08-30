The National Hurricane Center was tracking Invest 91L in the central Atlantic as of Tuesday evening.
Satellite imagery showed this disturbance as a disorganized area of showers and storms.
The hurricane center also indicated a good probability of development later this week. The computer models show a general northwest movement through the weekend.
Next week, both the GFS model
and the European model have the storm organizing and turning away from North America.
Track this disturbance and other activity by using the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.