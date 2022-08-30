Satellite Image of the Atlantic Basin on Tuesday Evening
The National Hurricane Center was tracking Invest 91L in the central Atlantic as of Tuesday evening.

Invest 91L (National Hurricane Center)

Satellite imagery showed this disturbance as a disorganized area of showers and storms.

Invest 91L Forecast

The hurricane center also indicated a good probability of development later this week.  The computer models show a general northwest movement through the weekend.

GFS Model Forecast

Next week, both the GFS model

European Model Forecast

and the European model have the storm organizing and turning away from North America.

Track this disturbance and other activity by using the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

