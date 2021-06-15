MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center in Miami continues to watch an area of showers and thunderstorms in the southwest Gulf of Mexico/Bay of Campeche. As of Tuesday afternoon, forecasters say a tropical depression will likely form by Thursday.
The system is still disorganized and likely won't do much through Wednesday. It will stay put in the southwestern Gulf through the middle of the week as an upper-level ridge keeps it nearly stationary.
By the end of the week it will likely move north, and that's when it will organize some as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast. Even if it stays more disorganized, it will be a rainmaker somewhere along the Gulf Coast.
This is very typical of a June tropical system with wind shear and dry air perhaps impacting the structure of the system. This usually indicates the heaviest rain and main impacts will be east, maybe even well east of the center.
The biggest concern will be the heavy rain threat by Friday and into the weekend.