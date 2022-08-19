BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Police on both sides of the Red River are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that caused a man to crash on Interstate 20 then later die.
Bossier City police are helping Shreveport police with the investigation. Investigators believe the victim was shot while on the Shreveport side of the interstate near the Red River bridge.
The man was found with a gunshot to the head inside a black 2006 Jeep Liberty. He died later at a Shreveport hospital.
Thursday afternoon, officers shut down a portion of the interstate so they could walk it and look for any possible evidence in the shooting.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling or logging onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.