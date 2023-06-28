HOMER, La. – The investigation into the death of a Homer High School senior last week is being investigated as a homicide until proven otherwise, Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel said Wednesday.
McDaniel said that’s a normal process until there’s a definite conclusion on how Ja’Kerion Calome died. An autopsy has been performed, but McDaniel said he did not know the findings.
McDaniel has pulled himself from the investigation since Calome is a distant family relative.
He and District Attorney Danny Newell requested the state police take over the investigation with assistance from Claiborne Parish sheriff’s detectives and one Homer police officer.
McDaniel did say there have been no arrests in the case.
Calome was found shot in the head in a home in the 200 block of West Third Street in Homer Thursday night. He was taken by private vehicle to Homer Hospital then flown to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died early Friday morning.
Semaje Taylor, who identifies herself on Facebook as Calome’s cousin, said in a post this week Calome was shot while he was staying with a group at a friend’s house to attend football practice. She was critical of the delay in getting Calome to the hospital.
Calome was a member of the state championship Homer High Pelicans football team. He was scheduled to begin his senior year in August.