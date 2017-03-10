A 16-year-old girl was found hanged in her cell at Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish this week in what is believed to be a suicide.
Corrections officers at the facility found the girl hanging from a bed sheet in her dorm room Tuesday night.
The teen is from Lake Charles. Her name was not released.
Red River Parish Sheriff Glen Edwards said a 911 call was made from the facility just after 8 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and an EMS crew arrived within eight minutes and found Ware staff preforming CPR on the girl, who was unresponsive, Edwards said. She was taken to Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.
Edwards did not provide any other details.
One area being investigated is whether corrections officers had been monitoring the girl's dorm room timely, said one person familiar with the situation. There was no indication the girl was despondent, that person said.
Ware Youth Center is a multi-function facility servicing juvenile needs for the northwest region of Louisiana. Services range from juvenile detention resulting from criminal charges to residential group home care. The victim was participating the intensive residential program for girls.