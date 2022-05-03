SHREVEPORT, La. - As the community continues to mourn the loss of 13-year-old Landry Anglin, the investigation into who pulled the trigger during a rolling shootout on Fairfield Avenue heats up.
Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said investigators are making progress and hope to be able to release some information soon. But, right now they have nothing more they can add as far as the investigation.
That's similar to what Shreveport Councilman Grayson Boucher said on Tuesday about a conversation he had with Police Chief Wayne Smith.
"He told me this morning that they are getting very close. He wouldn't give me anymore particulars. That's one thing about Wayne, he keeps everything that he's got very close to his vest, including operations that y'all might not even know are going on right now," Boucher said.
One of the tools Shreveport police are using is doorbell cameras. Bordelon said investigators have been looking at and using multiple doorbell cameras.
Some of video released by homeowners on Fairfield Avenue includes audio of the rapid-paced gunfire taking place on the streets. Another shows two vehicles believed to be involved stop then turn before gunfire is heard.
As we all know now, one of those bullets went into a house along Fairfield Avenue, killing Landry.