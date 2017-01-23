Take action or face an attorney.
That's the warning Riverside Elementary's PTA president Ashley Paxton has sent to Caddo Parish administrators after she says they failed to investigate allegations of a death threat made by Riverside elementary's PE Coach Laura Way. KTBS told you about the threat last week.
Now, the PTA president has taken it a step further and filed a two-page complaint.
Written on Jan. 12, Paxton named names, and blasted Caddo Parish Superintendent, Dr. Lamar Goree, for ignoring her initial complaint.
In a video taped deposition, Goree had said he not seen the complaint, despite it being addressed to him.
"I know nothing about the documents you've shown me," said Goree.
Paxton also took aim at Caddo Parish's head of human resources, Charles Lowder, for failing to investigate the death threat claims. In his video taped deposition, Lowder admitted he did not ask Way about her alleged death threats to the PTA president.
Attorney Gary Bowers: "Did you have any conversation with her at all about any of her death threats that she had made?"
Charles Lowder: "No sir."
Paxton claims the death threat was allegedly made after Paxton told Riverside's principal there were concerns about one of Coach Way's Facebook posts.
In Paxton's new complaint, she stresses "concern for every child at Riverside Elementary," and she warns if an investigation isn't launched this time - she'll get Bowers involved.
"I don't think Ms. Way should be allowed to maintain a position where she's teaching young children period. End of discussion," said Bowers.
Last week, there was finally movement in the case. An investigator from the district's security office met with the PTA president and they discussed the death threat as well as new revelations, including the discovery of a "secret" Riverside Elementary Facebook account, accessible only to members.
Bowers has copies of posts admitting to a death threat. Investigators have asked the PTA president if the postings caused havoc in her life and how had she learned of the threat. The PTA president admits, she was told by the principal.
Way, who has still declined to speak on this issue, has hired an attorney.
Eric Johnson released this statement, on behalf of Way.
"With respect to the internal investigation being conducted by the Caddo Parish School Board in regard to an allegation that Ms. Way threatened the PTA President of Riverside elementary where Ms. Way is employed, Ms. Way has cooperated fully with the school board's investigation, though she had every right to remain silent. It is my understanding that the investigation is ongoing. With respect to a Facebook post from Ms. Way concerning this allegation, Ms. Way did post a statement, in a private group, following an article containing allegations against her published in "The Inquisitor" newspaper. Ms. Way posted this statement, in a closed group of her friends and coworkers at Riverside elementary so they would understand her position regarding these allegations. Frankly, Ms. Way's words have been taken completely out of context. At no time did Ms. Way ever threaten to harm anyone. Looking back, she regrets her choice of words. However, there is a difference between threatening someone and venting."
No criminal complaint has been filed with police in this matter.