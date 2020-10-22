COUSHATTA, La. -- An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a Coushatta teen Wednesday night.
The 17-year-old was shot at a location on U.S. Highway 71 south of Coushatta and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chief Deputy Greg Moore said Thursday.
Moore would not say if the shooting took place at a home. He only provided the highway location.
He also would not release the name of the victim, but said he died of a single gunshot wound.
While all deadly shootings are initially considered homicides, Moore said investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened to know if it was an intentional shooting or an accident.
"Everything is a homicide until proven otherwise," said Moore, who anticipates having more details later in the day after he's able to talk with investigators.