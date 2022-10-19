NEW ORLEANS - Federal investigators on Tuesday largely blamed a faulty weather warning system for the sinking of the Seacor Power, one of several findings in their formal review of the deadly marine accident off the Louisiana coast during a violent storm last year.
“The sad part about all this is if Seacor Power had only 10 or 15 minutes' warning, that would have been sufficient to stop the vessel and to jack up,” Bruce Landsberg, vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said during a board meeting to discuss the findings of the agency’s 18-month investigation.
The vessel flipped on April 13, 2021, killing 13 people, while underway from Port Fourchon to do work on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico.
Read more about the investigation from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.