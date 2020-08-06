MITCHELL, La. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in the Mitchell community where one person has died.
Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said the victim is a male. Another person who lived in the home escaped the blaze, he said.
The home is located on state Highway 174 east of Converse. Firefighters with North Sabine Fire District were still putting out hotspots shortly before 10 p.m.
The state fire marshal’s office is en route to investigate, Rivers said.
This is the second fatal fire this week in Northwest Louisiana. The first one claimed the life of an 87-year-old woman in Campti.