SALINE, La. -- It's been more than half a year since two men disappeared from Bienville Parish. Now the sheriff's office is issuing a plea for information.
Anthony "Tyrone" Lard and John "Meme" Combs, Jr. disappeared around last Thanksgiving. Sheriff John Ballance says relatives first thought the men, who he describes as "running buddies," decided to leave the area.
But now the families are concerned.
"We don't have bodies. We don't have a crime scene," Ballance says of the difficult investigation.
"We had people in the Saline area saying they saw both of them get in a pickup truck with Mississippi plates. We know where that pickup is. We know where the individual is that drives the truck because he's in our jail. And we've spoken to him and he's probably gonna be one of them that's going to be polygraphed if he'll do it," Ballance added.
The men vanished from the Saline area. Lard is from there.
Combs is from Chatham. But the sheriff says Combs was known to frequent the Saline area.
Both men are African American. Lard, 55, stands 6'1" and weighs 180 pounds. He has a spider tattoo on his upper left arm.
Combs, 48, is 5'11" and 220 pounds. He has a tattoo in the shape of Louisiana on his right arm.
If you have any information, call the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-263-2215.