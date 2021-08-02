FILE - In this July 20, 2020, file photo, workers watch as a wrecking ball knocks debris loose from the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse site in New Orleans. New Orleans officials marked the return of two-way traffic to a major New Orleans thoroughfare Wednesday, April 28, 2021, more than 18 months after the partial collapse of a hotel under construction at the edge of the French Quarter killed three people and halted traffic and commerce on a section of historic Canal Street. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)