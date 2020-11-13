The 30th named storm of the record setting 2020 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season formed in the Caribbean on Friday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Iota had 40 mph winds late Friday evening. The late season storm was moving west toward Central America.
The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Iota strengthening to a major hurricane by the first of next week. It could strike central America in almost the same location as Eta did two weeks ago.
So far in 2020, there have been 30 tropical storms, 12 hurricanes with 5 majors. An average season consists of 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 majors. In 2005, the previous record season...there were 28 storms, 15 hurricanes and 7 majors.
Track the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.