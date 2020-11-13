Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Iota on Friday Evening
Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Iota on Friday Evening

The 30th named storm of the record setting 2020 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season formed in the Caribbean on Friday afternoon.

Iota Current Data from the National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Iota had 40 mph winds late Friday evening.  The late season storm was moving west toward Central America.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Iota

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Iota strengthening to a major hurricane by the first of next week.  It could strike central America in almost the same location as Eta did two weeks ago.

2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season So Far

So far in 2020, there have been 30 tropical storms, 12 hurricanes with 5 majors.  An average season consists of 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 majors.  In 2005, the previous record season...there were 28 storms, 15 hurricanes and 7 majors.

Track the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

