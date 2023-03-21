CAMPTI, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies are assisting with traffic north of Campti as heavy smoke from a fire in the International Paper storage yard is affecting visibility in the area.
The fire was reported around 3:25 at the mill on state Highway 480. Paper bales in an exterior storage yard are burning, creating a lot of smoke.
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District No. 9, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District No. 3 and International Paper fire personnel are working the fire. Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 6 is on stand-by for assistance.
Deputies say motorists in the area should reduce their speed and pay attention to the roadway until the fire is under control.