WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service announced that the Shreveport Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) will be open for walk-in, face-to-face help this Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Taxpayers with a question about a tax bill or needing help resolving a tax problem, will receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in these services at the Shreveport TAC at 3007 Knight St.
If these employees are not available, taxpayers will receive a referral for these services. Foreign language interpreters will also be available. The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services.
The TAC is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. Visitors may be required to wear face masks and social distancing protocols will be followed.
The following services will be available:
• Child Tax Credit information and help
• Online Account Assistance
• Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Renewal
• IRS Identity Theft Victim Assistance
• Payments - check or money order only (no cash will be accepted)
• Refunds
• Tax Law Questions
• Transcripts and Forms
“The Shreveport TAC will be open this Saturday to help taxpayers who need face-to-face help but can’t attend a weekday appointment,” said IRS Spokesperson Aaron Wiley. “No appointment is necessary, they can just walk-in for assistance on April 9. Taxpayers can still make an appointment for help during the week.”
Come prepared
People should check IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help before traveling to the office to ensure it will be open. Individuals visiting a TAC need to bring the following:
• Current government-issued photo identification
• Social Security cards and/or ITINs for spouse and dependents
• Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents
• Bank account information for direct deposit of payments or refunds
IRS Free File
No tax return preparation will be available at the IRS TAC, but any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use tax software online through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish.
Also free help preparing tax returns is available at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites in Shreveport. The income limit for VITA/TCE assistance is $58,000. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.
More information:
• Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly locations.
• How to Register for Certain Online Self-Help Tools
• Reconciling Your Advance Child Tax Credit Payments on Your 2021 Tax Return
• IRS.gov/rrc to learn about filing requirements for the Rebate Recovery Credit
• IRS.gov/payments lists several payment options