WASHINGTON — The federal government has started sending out stimulus checks to millions of Americans. To help check the status of those payments, the IRS has again launched a tool called Get My Payment.
Available only on IRS.gov, the Get My Payment tool is safe and secure to use. Taxpayers only need a few pieces of information to quickly obtain the status of their payment including their social security number, date of birth, and the mailing address used on their latest tax return.
Congress passed a $900 billion relief bill in December that boosts benefit payments and extends two unemployment assistance programs tied to job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The government began sending out the smaller payments in January. The $600 payment is going to individuals with incomes up to $75,000. The payments are being automatically distributed with no action required for people who qualify.
If you have questions about how the Get My Payment tool works or how to access the stimulus money you can click here.