SHREVEPORT, La. - Breast milk provides protection against many illnesses, including viruses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s the best source of nutrition for most infants.
In limited studies, COVID-19 has not been detected in breast milk. This is why several groups, including the World Health Organization (WHO), recommend mothers to breastfeeding throughout this pandemic. Lactation consultant, Brenda Dalton says breast milk is liquid gold for infants.
“Anytime that a mother comes in contact her body starts building immunity towards that infection or virus and they feel that the actual suckling aspect only increases the amount of antibodies than the baby tells the mother to make so that the mother will make more and more antibodies,” Dalton explained.
She added mothers have a right to feed their child with formula, however, nothing will substitute breast milk. Formula has around 40 ingredients, breast milk over 100.
But should mothers infected with COVID -19 continue to breastfeed? The answer may surprise you. The WHO as well as the CDC are now recommending mothers who are infected and are not too ill, to breastfeed. An infected mother will pass along antibodies through her breast milk making the baby’s immune system stronger against the coronavirus. Dalton says mothers who are infected should take extra precautions while breastfeeding their infants.
“Is the mother is well enough, and feels that she is well enough, she should be encouraged to breastfeed. But by all means do the proper thing and wear a mask while breastfeeding, turning the head away from the baby when coughing, and washing their hands for 20 seconds before and after handling the baby,” she said.
Some hospitals recommend the removal of a newborn for at least 14 days if the mother tests positive for COVID-19, but Dalton said this separation can cause bonding complications of the mother and baby.
A lot of expecting mothers are wondering if their fetus could get sick inside their wombs. Other recently had or are about to have their newborns and wonder if breastfeeding is the right choice. Dalton reiterated breast milk is best.
“The CDC at this point and the World Health Organization feel that it is not transmittable through either blood, breast milk, amniotic fluid or any of these other bodily fluids, Dalton said. "So no, they don’t feel it’s transmittable through the breast milk. They are concerned that if a mother is too ill that she can expose the baby to the virus.”
Dalton said it’s important for those mothers who are sick and choose to direct breastfeed, to wear a face mask and wash your hands before each feeding. Also, for those mom who are feeding their child with formula, relactation is a possibility but it does not come easy and quick. The best advice is to reach out to a lactation consultant. For more information visit http://www.lactationresourcecenter.com/index.html