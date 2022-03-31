NEW ORLEANS - The economic rebound in 2021 from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic produced a smaller bounce in Louisiana than nearly every other state, according to new federal data.
, the fourth-straight year where Louisiana's gross domestic product growth, a measure of all the goods and services the state produces, fell short of the country as a whole.
Just four other states, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Wyoming and Alaska, which are all dependent on the oil and gas sector, posted slower growth in 2021.
