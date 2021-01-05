SHREVEPORT, La. - It's no secret that the United States and the rest of the world has seen a slower than expected rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, but how do the four states in the ArkLaTex compare to the rest of the nation?
According to Bloomberg more than 13 million doses of a vaccine in 33 countries have been administered as of Monday afternoon. The United States has the most administered with over 4.6 million doses, but Louisiana comes in third when it comes to the percentage of the population vaccinated, at 1.42%, according to Bloomberg.
Here is the list of the ArkLaTex states based on Bloomberg's data.
Louisiana:
The Bayou State is the 25th most populist state and has a population of 4.67 million people based on the latest census data.
- Doses distributed: 218,425 - 22nd
- Doses administered: 49,589 - 30th
- percentage of shots used: 22.7% - 47th
- Percentage of people vaccinated: 1.07% - 42nd
Texas:
Is everything bigger and better in Texas, including its COVID-19 distribution? The second most populated state has a population of 29.3 million people.
- Does distributed: 1,004,300 - 3rd
- Doses administered: 414,211 - 2nd
- Percentage of shots used: 41.2% - 15th
- Percent of population vaccinated: 1.43% - 24th
Arkansas:
The Natural State has 3 million people and is the 33rd most populist State in the country, according to the U.S Census Bureau.
- Doses distributed: 139,400 - 32nd
- Doses administered: 40,899 - 34th
- percentage of shots used: 29.3% - 27th
- Percent of population vaccinated: 1.36% - 27th
Oklahoma:
Census data shows the Sooner State is the 28th most populated state with just under 4 million people living within its borders.
- Doses distributed: 203,550 - 24th
- Doses administered: 60,010 - 25th
- Percentage of shots used: 29.5% - 26th
- Percent of population vaccinated: 1.52% - 19th
Based on the data, the ArkLaTex's four state region is getting its fair share of the vaccine if not more, but is below average of getting it administered and using its current supply.
