SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a teacher shortage across the country. Some school districts are hundreds of teachers short headed into a new school year.
In Northwest Louisiana, it’s a mixed bag.
Some districts are fully staffed, some are not, which is better than other parts of the country. The top four states with shortages are all out west -- California, Nevada, Washington and Arizona -- with tens of thousands of teacher vacancies.
KTBS checked on the status of teacher numbers with several of local school districts in Louisiana.
Red River Parish School District officials said it employs about 120 teachers and will be fully staffed when school starts next week.
DeSoto Parish schools Superintendent Clay Corley said the district has only seven openings as classes are set to begin Aug. 4. The district employs about 400 teachers in the overall staff of 700-plus.
Caddo Parish, which is the largest school district in the area, has 2,200 teacher positions throughout the district. Right now, they are still looking for about 100 teachers.
"We're just like any other profession. We're struggling with finding high qualified people. The other issue, though, is we've seen this trend, teachers at colleges of education are really kind of dying on the vine. We're having to be very creative in looking at other professions. Matter of fact, we've had for many years our own certification academy here," said Keith Burton, Caddo Schools chief academic officer.
"Our numbers are really looking okay. When we look at the number of vacancies we had, about 90 vacancies in May, we've hired almost 200 applicants this summer. Of those, about 100 or so are in the last phases of being hired. We probably will start the year around 90 vacancies," Burton said.
Caddo Parish has several monetary incentive programs going right now to bring in more teachers. The district is also starting a pilot program at North Caddo High School with a 4-day work week for teachers.