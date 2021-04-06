DALLAS — School districts across Texas reported outages Tuesday morning with the online STAAR testing platform.
Some districts sent an email to parents informing them about the problems with the online system.
This school year, the STAAR tests are being administered on paper, online, or a combination of the two. Students who are taking the test on paper are not impacted by the issue, the email stated.
"The Texas Education Agency is aware of the situation and will provide guidance to school districts shortly regarding next steps," the email partially reads.
Officials said campuses will be in touch with parents once the TEA determines whether students will be able to continue with online testing.
The state standardized tests are taken in grades three through 12. Earlier this year, the Texas Education Agency said all districts would be required to allow in-person learning for all students who want it, with few exceptions.
Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.