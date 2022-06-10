NATCHITOCHES – The NSU Summer Dinner Theatre will present the sci-fi murder mystery “It Came from Outer Space” on June 14-18 and 21-25 on the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium stage. Sean Bartley is the director.
“It Came from Outer Space” details the voyage of the starship Natchitoches. The ship’s mission is to explore new worlds, search out new life and boldly go where no man has gone before with the Captain, his sidekick, number two and a cast of characters. The show is appropriate for those in high school and up.
Members of the cast are Drew Davis of Livingston, Jackson Holoubek of Shreveport, Mia Claire Huffman of Pineville, Josie Oliva of Raceland, Virginia Tudor of Alexandria, Derek Walle of Prairieville and Phoenix Woods of Lafayette.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner service starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 which includes a meal (soup, salad, entrée, dessert, tea, coffee) and the show. A cash bar will be available. The price does not include a suggested gratuity of $8 per guest. Dress is casual. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com by searching for NSU Summer Dinner Theatre. For more information, contact Yolanda Britton at (318) 357-4483 or email brittony@nsula.edu.