SHREVEPORT, La. - Summer stargazing is starting off at its finest this week with a special treat - certain sky watchers will be able to catch a glimpse of a rare lunar trifecta: a “super blood moon.”
Not only will this be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, it coincides with a total lunar eclipse, where the Moon will appear red for approximately fifteen minutes.
A supermoon is when a full Moon coincides with the closest point in the Moon's orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than normal. This will be the closest the Moon gets to Earth this year.
RELATED ARTICLE - Super Flower Blood Moon
A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon when the path of the Moon's orbit takes it into Earth's shadow, shielding it from the Sun. The light of all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth are cast on the Moon, giving it the temporary reddish color.
The supermoon will be visible across the United States, as well as a total lunar eclipse for those located west of the Mississippi river. Those east of the Mississippi River will see a partial eclipse.