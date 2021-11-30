NEW ORLEANS - Good riddance to yet another busy hurricane season.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ends Tuesday and the tropics, which generated more than 20 named storms this year, are mercifully quiet, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters for a second year in a row exhausted the regular list of storm names and went through all 21 names:
Ana
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic on May 22, even though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1.
Elsa, Grace, Henri, Ida, Larry, Nicholas and Sam strengthened into hurricanes.
Last year, forecasters used the Greek alphabet for extra names. It was only the second time in recorded history that Greek names were used. The first time was in 2005, which was the record-setting season responsible for Hurricane Katrina.
Last year's hurricane season holds the record for the most named storms in a season - 30. The previous record of 28 was set in 2005. Official records date back to 1851.
Changes for future hurricane seasons
Going forward, forecasters will use a list of supplemental storm names instead of Greek names.
The organization that manages the list of storm names made the change earlier this year, saying the Greek letters were confusing and put too much focus on the Greek letter and not on the dangerous storm it represented.
Also, in 2020, storms Zeta, Eta and Theta had names that sounded so similar, it caused problems, forecasters said.
Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Hurricane Ida devastated south Louisiana this season, making landfall just southeast of Galliano on Aug. 29, which was the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
The Category 4 storm made landfall at Port Fourchon, and still had sustained winds of 145 mph after traversing a portion of Barataria Bay. Category 5 storms have winds of at least 157 mph.
Ida's top winds were 150 mph at the time of its initial landfall, accompanied by a life-threatening storm surge of 16 feet above ground, topped by devastating waves that invaded much of the southeastern Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Biden tours storm damage
President Joe Biden toured storm damage in south Louisiana five days after Ida hit.
Biden arrived at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and met with Gov. John Bel Edwards, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and several local officials before getting on a helicopter headed to Reserve in St. John the Baptist Parish.
He landed in Reserve and joined Congressmen Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, and Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, for a motorcade to LaPlace. The SUVs drove past downed trees, tumbled power lines and tarp-covered houses.
The president also did an aerial tour of Jean Lafitte, Grand Isle, Port Fourchon and south Lafourche Parish, before meeting with community leaders in Galliano.
Names for 2022 hurricane season
Here are the storm names for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season:
Alex
Bonnie
Colin
Danielle
Earl
Fiona
Gaston
Hermine
Ian
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Martin
Nicole
Owen
Paula
Richard
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
How names are selected
Storms are named from lists made years in advance from the National Hurricane Center. The lists are maintained and updated by an international committee at the World Meteorological Organization.
The six lists are recycled every six years, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The committee can choose to retire a name if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be "inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity," according to the organization's website.