(SHREVEPORT, La) It's back to school time across the Arklatex and for some families having to shell out a large sum of cash for school supplies is out of the question, that's where organizations like the Salvation Army of Shreveport is there to lend a helping hand, and maybe number two pencil as well.
On Friday the Salvation Army is teaming up with Walmart to kick off the "Stuff the Bus" campaign.
The goal this year is to provide school supplies to more than 100 local kids in need. They need your help with a number of items like: notebooks, backpacks, and just about any other school supply you could think of.
If you'd like to help out, just stop by the Walmart on Bert Kouns any time between 8am and 5pm and it's not just the students you're helping out.
Cpt. Jamaal Ellis of the Shreveport Salvation Army told KTBS, "sometimes when kids come in they don't have anything, no backpack, notebook, or pencil and the teachers themselves will go out and purchase those things and they don't get a stipend for this. This is coming out of their personal money, but they're willing to make that sacrifice. When you have an overwhelming amount of that it takes a toll on the teachers themselves. So this is another way that we've coming alongside them and we see them and appreciate them."
If you can't stop by in-person, but would still like to help, you can donate virtually as well from now until Sunday. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers.
So stop by the Walmart on Bert Kouns Friday or Saturday and help some local students and their teachers this upcoming school year.