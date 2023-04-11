Taylor: It's today April 11. World Parkinson's Day is a day that we commemorate Dr. James Parkinson's birthday. He was the man who wrote an essay on the shaking palsy back in 1817. He was the first one to recognize that it was an actual medical condition.
Question: How can we commemorate this day?
Taylor: There's lots of different ways. You know, one way that I've seen most recently is taking six minutes to learn about Parkinson's. You can do that by looking at the Michael J. Fox organization, Davis Phinney Foundation and take six minutes. Read about it. Look at the signs and symptoms. Who's affected? Actually, this Friday, we host Parkinson's support group meetings where we do a lot of outreach for the community and give them resources.
Question: How many how many people in Louisiana are living with Parkinson's?
Taylor: Well, unfortunately, I don't have an exact number for you, but I will tell you Louisiana is one of the top states in the United States with Parkinson's and that's due to all the pesticides and farming that happens in Louisiana. There are over 90,000 cases diagnosed each year. Every six minutes somebody is diagnosed with Parkinson's. So unfortunately, I can't again, I can't give you that number for Louisiana because a lot of people are not being diagnosed appropriately.
Question: How does one get a diagnosis?
Taylor: Typically, people will go to the primary care, typically with a complaint of a tremor that's usually like a little resting tremor. They'll go to their primary care. That's when the primary care should send over to neurology so we can do more investigative work.