BATON ROUGE, LA. - Jack Montoucet abruptly resigned Friday as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a day after The Times-Picayune | The Advocate identified him as the high-ranking department official accused in a federal plea bargain of taking a payoff.
Montoucet, 75, had served as the wildlife and fisheries secretary since 2017, appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Before his appointment, Montoucet had been an alligator farmer and state representative from Scott, just west of Lafayette.
During his tenure as secretary, Montoucet was known for promoting hunting and fishing in the state and for supporting the protection of wildlife.
Rob Shadoin, the deputy secretary and a former state representative from Ruston, is likely to replace Montoucet.
