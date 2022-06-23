SHREVEPORT, La. -- Interim city councilman Alan Jackson wants to be elected to a full term. The Democrat formally announced that he's running in the newly redrawn District E.
Jackson was appointed last fall by Governor John Bel Edwards to fill the seat after the late James Flurry moved out of the district. Flurry was a Republican.
Some majority black neighborhoods in Cedar Grove and Eden Gardens have been shifted to District E. Jackson displayed maps of the new district lines as he made remarks.
"It represents family. It represents business. It represents growth. More importantly, it represents opportunity. It's time to get away from the narrative that this is a black district. Or this is a white district. This is an opportunity district," Jackson told a group of supporters.
Jackson may have at least one Democratic challenger. Community activist Alvin Oliver says he's exploring a run.
Republican Tony Nations, who is currently on the Caddo Parish School Board, announced earlier that he's running in District E.