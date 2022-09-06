BATON ROUGE, La. - Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail.
In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and some are warning that without potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in maintenance and upgrades, water systems here could face similar problems.
"There's so many water systems so fragile right now," said state Sen. Fred Mills, R-New Iberia. "You wonder about the life spans of their generators, their motors, their infrastructure."
Many water systems around Louisiana are aging. In 2017, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimated that roughly half of the more than 1,200 water systems in the state had infrastructure that is more than 50 years old. No water system is immune: problems have afflicted some of the state's biggest cities, including Shreveport, and some of its smallest municipalities, like St. Joseph.
