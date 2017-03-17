James Buggs was one of six siblings working the family farm, and had just finished high school in Summerfield when he was drafted into World War II. He felt uneasy about it. With good reason.
Before our warplanes could crank up, take off, and hit the enemy, they had to be loaded with bombs and other ammunition. That was the job of James Buggs. No problem for a big farm boy.
He was one of the men on the ground in the South Pacific -- New Guinea, The Philippines, Okinawa -- helping haul those bombs -- some of them a thousand pounds or 500 pounds -- onto planes.
"It was a little heavy. But it wasn't really hard work," James says.
No, the hard part was scrambling to safety when the occasional wave of Japanese warplanes would threaten their base. That's what James remembers.
"Running when we'd hear one of those planes, trying to get hid," he says with a laugh.
James says there was that day down at the chow line.
"Man, plates, that place just went every which way trying to run to find a place to hide because they felt like they might try to drop a bomb or anything," James recalled.
James made it through without a scratch, proud that he served in World War II.
"When I think about you know what all could have happened and how we was able to be protecting the country and all that, that made me feel good," he says.
After the war, James worked many years in the insurance business and as an appraiser for Caddo Parish. He was recently widowed after almost 70 years of marriage.