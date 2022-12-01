SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Nov. 30, the Shreveport native guitarist, James Burton, is currently in the Vanderbilt rehabilitation hospital in Tennessee.
According to his family, Burton is doing better after undergoing hip replacement surgery from a fall on Thanksgiving.
RELATED STORY - Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition
Burton's kidney is still struggling, but his blood levels are gradually getting better. However, he is experiencing more pain through the rehab process.
The Burton family mentions how he is excited to be exercising now and will be walking again soon with everyone's prayers for a complete recovery.
See the full post below.