James Fraiser was riding in a Jeep that wrecked on his Army post and suffered a broken back. Nine months later, Pearl Harbor was attacked. And the Army decided James was well enough to get out of that hospital and get ready for battle. And a big one it was.
James was part of the D-Day landings at Normandy, where 4,414 troops lost their lives for the Allies to gain a foothold in Europe.
"Shells was hittin' all around you," James recalls of his landing. "There was dead bodies lying everywhere."
He arrived about four hours after the start of the invasion. By that time, his boat driver had decided stay far further from shore -- further from fierce Nazi weapons fire.
"But he'd already been up there two or three times and he stopped way out in the water. I had to stand to drive up with water up to my knees."
James drove his truck of supplies onto the beach in the face of enemy fire.
"Just in a hurry to get somewhere out of the range of the guns," he recalls. "Lucky, they didn't quite get me."
For the rest of the war in Europe, James drove a Jeep for a lieutenant, usually in the cover of darkness. Though one time, a bad muffler drew lots of enemy fire.
"Finally I just cut the motor off and just stopped it and they thought they'd already hit me and passed on by," James says of his escape.
James came home to a 30-year career with the Shreveport Fire Department, rising to assistant chief, and helping establish the training academy. Leadership that was tested under fire in France.
"It was good experience," James says of his service in World War II.
James is thought to be the SFD's oldest living firefighter. He just celebrated his 94th birthday.