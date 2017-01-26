National Spouses Day is observed annually on January 26th. Dedicated to recognizing spouses everywhere, the day reminds us to take time for our mate. From being thankful for fulfillment and security of a long-term relationship to the boost of morale and well-being provided by spouses, there are many reasons to celebrate. This day is a time to show your spouse that you care and appreciate all of the things that he or she does for you and the home. Enjoy our KTBS-3 News family and their spouses on our KTBS-3 Facebook page!