Shreveport, LA – 3 Investigates reviewed reports of every health inspection that took place in January in Caddo and Bossier Parishes. Here’s who fared among the worst:
Longhorn Steakhouse – Shreveport
The chain restaurant on Youree Drive racked up 13 non-critical violations and six critical violations during its first inspection in January.
Critical violations are more directly linked to food-borne illness.
The critical violations at Longhorn included cross-contamination, dish washer who did not wash their hands, chemicals stored with food or other single-use items, undated prepared food, and no current food safety certificate.
All of those violations, except the certificate, have been corrected.
A spokeswoman for Longhorn's corporate office told KTBS the certification materials have been submitted.
She also e-mailed the following statement:
"We take the responsibility of running a clean and safe restaurant seriously, and these results did not live up to our high standards. That’s why we are working with the health department, and we are taking immediate steps to fully retrain our entire team on our strict food safety policies and procedures."
Applebee's – Bossier City
The family eatery on Airline Drive racked up eight non-critical and six critical violations.
Critical violations here included no dates on cooked meats, cooked pasta that had been sitting in the fridge for more than a week, thermometers not being cleaned before use, dirty utensils and cutting boards, and bleach stored in a food preparation area.
This Applebee's franchise is owned by ArkLaTex Restaurants, Inc. A spokesperson for the company e-mailed a statement:
“A clean, well-run restaurant is what our guests deserve and expect. The items identified in this report do not meet our standards, and we have taken action to correct these issues and ensure standards are maintained.”
Sushi Gen – Bossier City
The Japanese restaurant on Airline Drive had 11 non-critical violations and nine critical violations on its January inspection report.
The critical violations included food being stored at unsafe temperatures, undated rice, cross contamination, a dirty ice machine, and chemicals being stored next to drink lids.
According to the inspection report, all of the critical violations were corrected on site.
An employee representing Sushi Gen’s manager had no comment, beyond re-stating that all violations are fixed while the health inspector is on-site.
Chimi V's – Bossier City
During the health inspector's first January visit to the Mexican restaurant on Old Minden Road, they found ten non-critical and six critical violations.
The critical violations included food being stored at unsafe temperatures, cross contamination, and dirty pitchers measuring cups, and other kitchen items.
After two follow-up inspections, Chimi V's was down to two critical violations: A dirty margarita machine and pina colada mix being stored at too warm a temperature. Both violations were corrected on-site.
"We appreciate what the local health departments do. They do a great job,” said Chimi V’s manager Jared Wilkinson. “All of our issues were handled immediately, and we look forward to having a great visit with them next time."
Wilkinson told KTBS he’s taken steps to make sure employees stick to protocol in order to prevent future violations.
Click here to search for health inspection reports for specific restaurants.