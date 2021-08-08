NEW ORLEANS, La- Jazz Fest 2021 is canceled and has been rescheduled to 2022, depending on COVID conditions at that time.
The event was originally scheduled for the week of October 8-17, 2021, and is now rescheduled to the week of April 29-May 8, 2022.
According to a press release, ticket holders for both festival weekends (including those that rolled over their tickets from 2020) will receive an email soon with details about the ticket refund and rollover process. All Wednesday, October 13 tickets will automatically be refunded.
Jazz Fest organizers encourage everyone to follow COVID protocols in the meantime, so that everyone can party once again.