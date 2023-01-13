NEW ORLEANS — Get ready for Jazz Fest!
Organizers of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released the 2023 festival lineup on its website Thursday, including big names such as Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Wu-Tang Clan, Dead & Company, Jon Batiste and more.
The full list from the festival's website includes:
WEEKEND 1 ARTISTS:
Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Jill Scott, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Miller Band, Kenny Loggins, Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels, Jazmine Sullivan, The Revivalists, Big Freedia, Los Lobos, Jamie Cullum, Tank and The Bangas, Taj Mahal Quartet, Allison Russell, Mavis Staples, Marcus King, Angelique Kidjo, Samantha Fish, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, Rebirth Brass Band, Charlie Musselwhite, Cyril Neville, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen,Leo Nocentelli...
WEEKEND 2 ARTISTS:
Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Kane Brown, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Farruko, Ludacris, Leon Bridges, Tom Jones, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, NE-YO, Galactic featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph, Keb' Mo', Tab Benoit, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, Anders Osborne, The Radiators, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Hurray for the Riff Raff, David Shaw, Zigaboo Modeliste and The Funk Revue, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners...
The festival is already taking pre-orders for the official 2023 poster named "Quarter Love Note." The poster shows a colorful French Quarter street scene created by artist James Michalopoulos who also created posters for the 1998 and 2001 festivals.
Jazz Fest will return to the New Orleans Fair Grounds on Friday, April 28, and will run through Sunday, May 7. For more information about the festival, including ticket information and travel packages, visit nojazzfest.com.