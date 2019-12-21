SHREVEPORT, La. - Jeff Everson was voted in as the new Caddo Commission Clerk. 32 people sent in applications, only 16 were considered qualified for the position and received interviews.
Everson received seven of the 12 votes in the first and only round of voting. Seven were needed for the position. Commissioners Atkins, Chavez, Dominick, Jackson, Linn, Middleton and Smith voted for Everson.
Arielle Clark received the other five votes.
Everson was a Shreveport City Council member for 8 years with him being term limited out of office at the end of 2018.
The position became available after the announcement of current clerk Todd Hopkins retirement. The position also had some controversy after the job opening stated the applicant needed a college degree, despite the fact Hopkins did not hold a degree.